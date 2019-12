GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Andrew Brady who has been missing from Navan since Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is missing from the Athlumney area in Co Meath. He is described as five feet six inches tall with grey hair, a regular build and blue eyes.

He was wearing blue jeans, tan boots and a grey jumper when last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Navan on 046 907 9930.