Monday 30 May 2022
Farmers near Ballina asked to check land in search for man missing since last week

The 52-year-old was last seen in the Bofield area last Monday.

By Lauren Boland Monday 30 May 2022, 8:07 PM
50 minutes ago 6,181 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5778567
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help to locate Brendan Gallen, who has been missing from Bofield outside Ballina since last week.

They are appealing to any local farmers in the Bofield area to check outhouses or large fields on their properties.

The 52-year-old, who was reported missing on Saturday and had last been seen in the Bofield area on Monday, is described as 5’10″ with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

