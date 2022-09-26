Have you seen Donal? 33-year-old man missing from Co Kerry since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 33-year-old man missing from Co Kerry since Saturday.

Donal Kennedy was last seen at around 11.30pm on Saturday, 24 September on the Main Street in Ballybunion.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Donal was wearing a long sleeve white top.

Anyone with any information on Donal’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 27104, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

