Have you seen Bernadette? 67-year-old missing from Castlebar

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 67-year-old Bernadette Loughlin, who is missing from Castlebar in Co. Mayo.
She was last seen yesterday wearing a green-khaki coat with a hood, blue jeans and a multi-coloured scarf.
Bernadette is described as being 5’ 5”, of a slim build, with long grey shoulder length hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Bernadette had two suitcases in her possession, one large, grey hard-coated case, and one smaller one. She was also carrying a greenish rucksack.
She may have since travelled to Co. Galway, particularly the Mountbellew area.
Gardaí and Bernadette’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Bernadette’s whereabouts are asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS