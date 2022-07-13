Have you seen Bernadette? 67-year-old missing from Castlebar

GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 67-year-old Bernadette Loughlin, who is missing from Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

She was last seen yesterday wearing a green-khaki coat with a hood, blue jeans and a multi-coloured scarf.

Bernadette is described as being 5’ 5”, of a slim build, with long grey shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Bernadette had two suitcases in her possession, one large, grey hard-coated case, and one smaller one. She was also carrying a greenish rucksack.

She may have since travelled to Co. Galway, particularly the Mountbellew area.

Gardaí and Bernadette’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Bernadette’s whereabouts are asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.