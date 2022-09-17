Have you seen Cameron? 14 year old missing from Dublin 17

GARDAI HAVE APPEALED to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Cameron Lawlor, who has been missing from his home in Darndale, Dublin 17, since Wednesday evening.

Cameron is described as being 5’ 3” in height with a medium build. He has short red hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a blue school jumper, navy trousers and black Nike runners.

Gardaí said that Cameron is known to frequent the Crumlin and Harold’s Cross areas of Dublin.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cameron, is asked to contact Coolock Gardaí on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Advertisement