Have you seen Cameron? 14 year old missing from Dublin 17

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI HAVE APPEALED to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Cameron Lawlor, who has been missing from his home in Darndale, Dublin 17, since Wednesday evening.
Cameron is described as being 5’ 3” in height with a medium build. He has short red hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a blue school jumper, navy trousers and black Nike runners.
Gardaí said that Cameron is known to frequent the Crumlin and Harold’s Cross areas of Dublin.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cameron, is asked to contact Coolock Gardaí on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS