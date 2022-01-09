Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of woman missing from Co Leitrim

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 46-year-old woman, who has been missing from her home in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim since Thursday 6 January.

Devon Mac Gillivray is described as being 5’10” in height, of slim build with brown eyes and long, straight black hair.

She is thought to be wearing a black hooded rain jacket, a green fleece top, dark coloured trousers and either black boots or black runners.

Gardaí and Devon’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Devon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.