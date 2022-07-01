Missing: Gardaí appeal for public's assistance in finding 15-year-old Kayleigh Costello

GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kayleigh Costello, who has been missing from the Dublin 2 area since yesterday.

Kayleigh is described as being 5’ 3” tall, of slim build with long brown hair.

She is known to frequent the areas of Tallaght, Dublin city centre and Newbridge.

When Kayleigh was last seen, she was wearing a black and pink tracksuit.

Anyone with any information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.