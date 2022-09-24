Have you seen Ryan? 17 year old missing from Dublin 7

GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ryan McGuinness, who is missing from his home on North Circular Road, Dublin 7.

Ryan has been missing since Thursday night, 22 September. He is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a slight build, red hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Ryan was wearing when he left home on Thursday night.

Gardaí and Ryan’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

