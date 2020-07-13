Gardaí seek help from public in locating 20-year-old woman missing from Dundalk

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Mariana Rezmuves was last seen on Sunday, 5 July in Dundalk.

She is approximately five feet six inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.