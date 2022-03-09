Have you seen Ethan? 14-year-old missing from Dublin since Tuesday night

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old who is missing from Co Dublin.

Ethan Sutherland, aged 14, has been missing from the Dublin area since 11.30pm last night.

Ethan is described as being 5′ 10″, of medium build and has blue eyes and fair hair.

Gardaí have said that he was last wearing black trousers and a dark Northface jacket as well as glasses.

Anyone with any information on Ethan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.