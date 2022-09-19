Man missing from Co Galway found safe and well

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN WHO was missing from Co Galway has been located safe and well.
The 23-year-old had been missing since Saturday.
Gardaí confirmed that he has been found and thanked the media and the public for their assistance.
