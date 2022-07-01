Have you seen Andrei? Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding missing 31-year-old

GARDAI HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Andrei Daek, who is missing from Castleknock in Dublin.

31-year-old Andrei has been missing since Thursday. He is described as being 5′ 7″ in height and of slim build with short, dark hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrei Daek is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.