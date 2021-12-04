Have you seen Monika? Gardaí concerned for Letterkenny resident's welfare

GARDAÍ ARE CONCERNED for the welfare of a woman who went missing from her Co Donegal home earlier this week.

Monika Furgal (39) was last seen in Letterkenny on Thursday, wearing a red jacket, black leggings and a light-coloured cap.

She is described as being 5 foot in height with a thin build and having dark brown hair and green eyes.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing her whereabouts and have asked anyone with information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.

They can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.