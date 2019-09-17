Gardaí seek public's help in locating teenager missing for over two weeks

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Gearóid Morrissey has been missing from his home in Mountmellick, Co Laois since 5 September.

It is not known what he is wearing but it is believed he may be in the Limerick area.

He is described as being 5’7 in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Gearóid or who can assist with locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise garda station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.