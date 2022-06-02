Appeal to find man missing from hiking trail in Kerry

A 60-YEAR-OLD MAN has been reported missing after a hike in Kerry yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are asking for assistance to find John Dunne, whose last known location is Lisleibane area of Beaufort, County Kerry.

It’s believed he went for a hike on a local mountain trail.

He is described as being 5′ 6” and bald with a stocky build and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright red jacket.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Killorglin Garda Station on 066 9790500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.