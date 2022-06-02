Appeal to find man missing from hiking trail in Kerry

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A 60-YEAR-OLD MAN has been reported missing after a hike in Kerry yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí are asking for assistance to find John Dunne, whose last known location is Lisleibane area of Beaufort, County Kerry.
It’s believed he went for a hike on a local mountain trail.
He is described as being 5′ 6” and bald with a stocky build and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright red jacket.
Anyone with information can contact Killorglin Garda Station on 066 9790500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS