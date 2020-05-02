Appeal launched to locate missing 15-year-old in Co Louth

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Reece Atkinson.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday 29 April in the Monasterboice area of Co Louth.

Reece is described as being approximately 6 foot, with short shaved blonde hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.