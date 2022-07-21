Have you seen Anastasija? 38-year-old missing from Malahide in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAI ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old Anastasija Sakal, who is missing from her home in Malahide in Dublin since yesterday.
Anastasija is described as being 5’ 4” in height with a slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a salmon-coloured top with black bottoms.
Gardaí and Anastasija’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Anastasija’s whereabouts is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station 01 666 4600 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
