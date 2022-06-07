#Open journalism No news is bad news

38-year-old woman missing from Clontarf since Saturday

Mary O’Brien is described as being 5’, 8” tall with brown hair.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 7:58 AM
Mary O'Brien was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Saturday afternoon.
Image: Gardaí
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance locating 38-year-old Mary O’Brien who has been missing from her home in Clontarf, Co Dublin, since Saturday.

Mary, from St Lawrence Road in Clontarf, was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Saturday afternoon. 

Mary is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a broad build. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, Mary was wearing a black top and Nike tracksuit bottoms. 

Gardaí and Mary’s family are concerned for her welfare. 

Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

