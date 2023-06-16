Gardaí renew appeal for public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Martin O'Donoghue

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Martin O’Donoghue.

Martin was last seen on Old Dublin Road, Julianstown, Co. Meath on the evening of Thursday, 25 May.

He is described as being around 5 foot 9 inches in height, of slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Martin was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and black Nike runners.

Martin is known to frequent Cork City, Middleton, Mahon and the Little Island areas of Co Cork.

Gardaí are concerned for Martin’s wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Martin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.