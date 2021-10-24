Gardaí appeal for help to find 23-year-old man missing from Monaghan

A 23-YEAR-OLD MAN has been missing from Co Monaghan since Friday night.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Samuel Doyle, who was last seen on Dublin Street in Monaghan town just before midnight on Friday.

He is described as being 6 feet in height, of slim build with blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and dark runners and was carrying a black leather bag over his shoulder.

Gardaí and Samuel’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Monaghan 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.