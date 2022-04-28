Have you seen Peter? 16-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help to locate missing teenager Peter O’Shea.

Peter, 16, is missing from the Crumlin area of Co. Dublin, since Saturday 23 April, 2022.

Gardaí have said that the missing teenager is described as being 5’ 8”, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing an all-black Nike tracksuit with orange stripes.

Anyone with any information on Peter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

