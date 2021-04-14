Have you seen Rebecca? Renewed appeal for 17-year-old girl missing since 20 March

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from Navan, Co Meath since 20 March.

Rebecca O’Brien is described as being 5’5″ in height, of slight build with long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, a green t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Rebecca is known to frequent the greater Dublin area.

Anyone with information on Rebecca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9903, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.