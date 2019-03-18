Searches under way for mother-of-three who went missing while on a hen party in Louth

AN APPEAL HAS been made for information after a mother-of-three went missing from a hen party in Carlingford, in Louth.

Ruth Maguire (30) was one of 32 women on the hen and according to her friend Katrina O’Hare the group “all headed home to house we are staying in,” at 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The house is less than 5 minutes from Taaffe’s bar, where the group was before it headed home.

Within minutes they realised that Ruth was not with them and Katrina said, “this is totally out of character”.

The group – the majority are from Belfast – began searching for her straight away but could not find her.

A doorman heard her say she might make her way home to Newcastle, in Co Down.

However her partner and children had gone to Belfast. Yesterday morning he drove back down to Newcastle and realised she had not returned home.

Her phone is turned off and her coat was found in the bar yesterday.

The Irish Coast Guard is assisting with the search for Ruth, as is the Kilkeel lifeboat. After suspending their search last night, it resumed again this morning.

Ruth is tall, slim, has blonde hair and was wearing a black t-shirt saying ‘Member of Irish Bride drinking team,’ and black jeans.

The hen party arrived in Carlingford on Saturday and were due to leave today.

Katrina said, “this is awful, just awful,” and has appealed to Ruth to make contact with straight away or for anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact the gardaí in Carlingford on 042-9373102.