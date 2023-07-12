Concern for welfare of 27-year-old woman missing from Dublin since last week

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman missing from her home in Palmerstown, Dublin 2o.

Siyang Lin was last seen at midday on the afternoon Thursday, 6 July.

She is described as 5’5” in height, of slim build, with long black hair and dark brown eyes. It is not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Siyang’s family are concerned for her welfare and have asked Gardaí for assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information on Siyang’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.