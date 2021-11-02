Have you seen Stephen? He's been missing from Castleknock since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Stephen McQuaid, who is missing from Co Dublin.

Stephen, who is 34 years old, has been missing from Castleknock since Sunday.

He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, bald and with a beard.

Stephen is believed to have access to a Silver Nissan Qashqai with an 11-G registration.

Gardaí and Stephen’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.