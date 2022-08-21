Have you seen Saoirse? 16 year old missing from Dublin 15

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAI HAVE APPEALED to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Saoirse O’Hora, who is missing from her home in Mulhuddart in Dublin 15.
Saoirse is described as being roughly 5’3″ in height and of slim build. She has long, strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a pink tracksuit, white t-shirt and white runners.
Anyone with information on Saoirse’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
