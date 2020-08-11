This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Gardaí seek help finding missing 15-year-old boy from Coolock

Victor Dior has been missing since 6 August.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 4:04 PM
Missing 15-year-old Victor Dior.
Image: Garda Press Office
Missing 15-year-old Victor Dior.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in locating a missing teenage boy from Coolock, Co Dublin. 

15-year-old Victor Dior has been missing from the Tonlegee Road area of north Dublin since 6 August. 

The teenager is described as being approximately five feet seven inches in height with brown hair, blue eyes and a medium build. 

Gardaí and Victor’s family are said to be “very concerned” for his welfare. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

