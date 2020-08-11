Gardaí seek help finding missing 15-year-old boy from Coolock

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in locating a missing teenage boy from Coolock, Co Dublin.

15-year-old Victor Dior has been missing from the Tonlegee Road area of north Dublin since 6 August.

The teenager is described as being approximately five feet seven inches in height with brown hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

Gardaí and Victor’s family are said to be “very concerned” for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.