Dublin: 15°C Friday 16 September 2022
Gardaí renew appeal for information over 74-year-old man missing for ten days

Michael Flynn has been missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin since the early hours of Tuesday, 6 September.

By Jane Moore Friday 16 Sep 2022, 2:27 PM
Michael Flynn.
Image: Garda Press Office
Michael Flynn.
Michael Flynn.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Dublin for ten days. 

Michael Flynn (74) has been missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday, 6 September.

He is described as being approximately 5’9″ inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes.

It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen, and was heading towards the Ticknock area.

Michael Flynn 2 Michael was wearing this jacket when he was last seen. Source: Garda Press Office

“Michael Flynn is an avid walker and is known to frequent the Ticknock area. He has a very good knowledge of the wider Dublin and Wicklow mountain areas and trails,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

