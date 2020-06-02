Family 'concerned for wellbeing' of 42-year-old man missing from Dublin since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man missing from the Dublin 8 area.

Richard Adams has not been seen since leaving his home on Cook Street on Sunday afternoon and his family and friends and concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as 5’8″ in height, of medium build, with short hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing brown hiking boots, dark blue jeans, a dark blue/grey polo shirt and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line.