Gardaí launch appeal for 14-year-old last seen in Dublin city centre

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old boy.

Ryan McGuinness has been missing from Dublin city centre since 12pm on Wednesday 4 September.

Ryan is described as being 5’9″ inches, of a slim build with brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.