Searches continuing in Louth forested area for murdered Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth

GARDAÍ ARE TODAY continuing their searches in Omeath, Co Louth as part of investigations into the murder of a woman who was last seen in Belfast in 2017.

Saoirse Smyth (28) was last seen in Belfast on 11 April 2017 and the PSNI has said that enquiries have led to them to believe she was murdered.

Originally from Belfast, Saoirse had been living in Omeath and the PSNI says it believes she returned there in the days before she went missing.

Yesterday, gardaí commenced a search of a forested area in the Omeath vicinity.

Gardaí previously assisted the PSNI by carrying out a technical examination of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018.

The PSNI yesterday confirmed that itself and An Garda Síochána are working together “to get answers for her family”.

Gardaí have confirmed that searches are continuing today and are expected to last for at least the remainder of the week.

In a statement yesterday, senior investigating officer Darren McCartney said: “Saoirse was last seen in the Belfast area on 11 April 2017 and I believe she returned to Omeath, where she was living at the time, later that day.

Since her disappearance there has been no contact with family or friends which is highly unusual.

Saoirse had distinctive red hair and was approximately five foot tall and of slim build.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who had seen Saoirse or was in contact with her since January 2017,” McCartney added.

Anyone with information on Saoirse’s murder or disappearance can contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9388 470 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The PSNI can also be contacted at its Ladas Drive incident room on 101 or +44 289 070 0355.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

With reporting by Rónán Duffy