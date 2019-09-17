This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Searches continuing in Louth forested area for murdered Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth

The 28-year-old has not been seen since 11 April 2017.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 1:08 PM
23 minutes ago 997 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4812834
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

GARDAÍ ARE TODAY continuing their searches in Omeath, Co Louth as part of investigations into the murder of a woman who was last seen in Belfast in 2017. 

Saoirse Smyth (28) was last seen in Belfast on 11 April 2017 and the PSNI has said that enquiries have led to them to believe she was murdered.

Originally from Belfast, Saoirse had been living in Omeath and the PSNI says it believes she returned there in the days before she went missing.

Yesterday, gardaí commenced a search of a forested area in the Omeath vicinity. 

Gardaí previously assisted the PSNI by carrying out a technical examination of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018.

The PSNI yesterday confirmed that itself and An Garda Síochána are working together “to get answers for her family”.

Gardaí have confirmed that searches are continuing today and are expected to last for at least the remainder of the week. 

In a statement yesterday, senior investigating officer Darren McCartney said: “Saoirse was last seen in the Belfast area on 11 April 2017 and I believe she returned to Omeath, where she was living at the time, later that day. 

Since her disappearance there has been no contact with family or friends which is highly unusual. 

Saoirse had distinctive red hair and was approximately five foot tall and of slim build.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who had seen Saoirse or was in contact with her since January 2017,” McCartney added.

Anyone with information on Saoirse’s murder or disappearance can contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9388 470 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

The PSNI can also be contacted at its Ladas Drive incident room on 101 or +44 289 070 0355. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

With reporting by Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie