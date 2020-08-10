Appeal for missing 34-year-old Seamus McCarney

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Seamus McCarney who went missing over the weekend.

He is originally from Omagh but was visiting Ramelton in Donegal with family and was last seen in Milford town on Saturday morning at 9.30am.

Seamus is described as being 5’9″, with short brown hair and a beard, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black tracksuit top, black shoes and a black Nike peaked cap.

Anyone who knows of Seamus’ whereabouts or can assist gardaí in locating him are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.