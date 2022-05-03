#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two teenage sisters missing from Carlow since Sunday

Gardaí are appealing for help to find sisters Helen and Melissa McDonnell.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 3 May 2022, 4:12 PM
Image: Gardaí
TWO TEENAGE GIRLS have been missing from Carlow since Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for help to find sisters Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 15 and 14, who are missing from Killeshin Road in Carlow.

Helen is 5ft 1′ in height with brown hair and blue eyes. Melissa is also 5ft ’1 in height with brown hair and green eyes.

It is unknown what either girl was wearing when she left home.

Gardaí say are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.

