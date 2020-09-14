Parents of missing teen in England charged with her murder

THE MOTHER AND father of a missing teenage girl in England have been charged with her murder.

Bernadette Walker, 17, of Peterborough, was reported missing by her parents on 21 July after she had not been seen for three days, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit has been carrying out searches to try to find her and launched a ‘no-body’ murder investigation on Friday.

Her parents were charged with her murder today.

Sarah Walker, 37, and 50-year-old Scott Walker, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, appeared before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in a virtual hearing today.

A court official said they are due to appear before Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday. They have both been remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Jon Hutchinson said: “Whilst my team have made significant progress with this investigation in the last few days, we are yet to find Bernadette.

“Therefore my plea is for anyone who has information on what has happened to her, or where she might be, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”