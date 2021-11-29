Gardaí appeal for help in finding 16-year-old missing from Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Shane Griffin.

Shane was last seen in Limerick city at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday 27 November.

He is described as being approximately 6ft in height with a medium build. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Shane was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.