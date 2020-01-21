Appeal to find teenage boy missing for almost a week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Dublin for six days.

Ryan McGuinness is missing from Balbriggan. He was last seen in Donabate last Wednesday morning, 15 January.

Ryan is approximately 5’8″ in height, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing red, white and black runners, grey tracksuit trousers, a red and black hoodie and a black baseball cap.

Ryan is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Dublin 8 areas.

Anyone who may have seen Ryan or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.