Gardaí appeal for help finding boy missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday.

Shaun Cox was last seen at the Omniplex Cinema in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, at approximately 3.15pm on Saturday.

The teenager is from Mitchelstown in Co Cork. He is described as being 6′ in height, of a large build, with light brown hair that is shaved on the sides.

When last seen Shaun was wearing a navy and grey tracksuit, with white socks and white Nike runners.

Anyone who may have seen Shaun or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7649, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.