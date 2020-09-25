Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Dublin since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Dublin for two days.

Joseph (also known as Jodie) Burns was last seen on Wednesday in the Dublin 8 area.

He is described as being 5’4” in height, with short, light brown hair, blue eyes and a slight build. It is not known what Jodie was wearing at the time he went missing.

Jodie has a residence in Dublin 8 and is known to frequent Castlerea in Co Roscommon.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts have been asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.