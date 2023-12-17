Teenage boy spends first night back in UK after being missing for over six years

A TEENAGE BOY has spent his first night back in the UK in the more than six years since he disappeared on holiday in Spain with his mother and grandfather.

Alex Batty, now 17, did not return from a pre-arranged trip there when he was 11 and is said to have lived an “alternative” lifestyle abroad before deciding to return home.

He was picked up by chiropody student Fabien Accidini near the French city of Toulouse in the early hours of Wednesday after walking across the Pyrenees “for four days and four nights”.

After being looked after by the French authorities, he met his step-grandfather at Toulouse airport on Saturday before boarding a flight back to the UK, Greater Manchester Police said.

He can now look forward to spending time with family members, friends and others he grew up with in Greater Manchester, where he was living as a young boy before he disappeared and police say is “where he wants to be”.

Detectives from GMP are yet to take a statement from him and are still to establish whether a criminal investigation into his disappearance will be opened.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle told a press conference at the force’s headquarters on Saturday night: “It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years.

“Earlier today, Alex met with a family member alongside Greater Manchester Police officers at Toulouse airport before heading back to the UK.

“This moment was undoubtedly huge for him and his loved ones, and we are glad that they have been able to see each other again after all this time.”

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle speaking to the media Peter Byrne / PA Images Peter Byrne / PA Images / PA Images

Addressing whether a criminal investigation will be opened, he said: “Speaking with him [Alex] at a pace that feels comfortable to him will ultimately determine how this case is progressed, and whether there is a criminal investigation to ensue.

“Our continued focus is supporting Alex and his family, in partnership with other local agencies – to ensure that they are safe, their wellbeing is looked after, and his reintegration with society is as easy as possible.

“We are yet to fully establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, but no matter what, we understand that this may be an overwhelming process.

“He may now be six years older than when he went missing, but he is still a young person.”

‘Can’t wait to see him’

His grandmother Susan Caruana previously said she “can’t wait” to see him when he returns.

She added on Friday: “I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

“I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can’t wait to see him when we’re reunited.

“The main thing is that he’s safe, after what would be an overwhelming experience for anyone, not least a child.

“I would ask that our family are given privacy as we welcome Alex back, so we can make this process as comforting as possible.”

Alex Batty’s grandmother Susan Caruana said she ‘can’t wait’ to see him Oldham Times / PA Images Oldham Times / PA Images / PA Images

It is thought Alex had been living with his mother and grandfather – who had taken him on the trip to Spain in September 2017 – across Spain, Morocco and France while he was missing.

On Friday, French prosecutors said the teenager’s mother, Melanie Batty – who does not have legal parental guardianship, may be in Finland, while his grandfather David Batty has died.

Antoine Leroy told reporters Alex had said he knew his way of life with his mother “had to stop” after she announced an intention to move to Finland.

This led him to walk for “four days and four nights” across the Pyrenees, the prosecutor said.

On the whereabouts of Alex’s mother and grandfather, Leroy said: “It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland, as she planned.

“The grandfather, who has always been with his daughter and grandson, is said to have died approximately six months ago.”

Alex was described as “tired” but “in good health” after being checked over by French officials and seemed “intelligent” even though he had not attended school for six years.

The prosecutor also said the boy did not appear to have been subjected to any physical violence.

Boyle said Greater Manchester Police will not comment on what the youngster was doing while abroad following the “detailed” disclosures by the French authorities, as they have not yet received a statement from him.

He told the press conference: “We are aware the French authorities disclosed detailed information yesterday during their press conference relating to what Alex may have been doing and where he has been over his years missing.

“Greater Manchester Police are yet to obtain any formal statement from Alex and therefore we cannot comment at this time.”

When asked if he would welcome Alex’s mother coming forward, he said he would welcome “any new information bought to the force’s attention so we can fully investigate it to understand the full circumstances of his disappearance”.