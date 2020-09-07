Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Dublin since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who has been missing from Dublin since Saturday.

Jawad Hamani is missing from the Templeogue area of Dublin 6W.

He is described as being six foot in height, with black hair, of slim build, with brown eyes and sallow skin.

When last seen Jawad was wearing black jeans, a khaki t-shirt, white runners with a blue design, and a hooded dark red/burgundy jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked asked to contact gardaí in Terenure on 01 666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.