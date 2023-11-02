Advertisement

Gardaí Missing: Aideen Bagnal
Newbridge
Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating missing teenager Aideen Bagnal
She is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches (165cm) in height with a slim build, and long brown hair.
57 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Aideen Bagnal who has been missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare since yesterday. 

Aideen was last seen walking into Newbridge town yesterday afternoon at approximately 2:30pm.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches (165cm) in height with a slim build, and long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a brown jumper, black leggings, black gilet type jacket, and black runners.

Anyone with information on Aideen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

