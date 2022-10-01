Have you seen Sonia? 14 year old missing from Clondalkin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Sonia Ferar, who is missing from her home in Clondalkin in Dublin 22.
She has been missing since the afternoon of Thursday 29 September.
Sonia is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing blue denim jeans, a wine and white cropped American football style jacket and white and black runners.
Gardaí and Sonia’s family are concerned for her welfare. She is known to frequent the O’Connell Street area of Dublin city centre.
Anyone with information on Sonia’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS