Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding 15-year-old missing for three weeks

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Arab Al-Mesto, who was last seen in the Dublin 2 area three weeks ago.

The teenager is described as being approximately 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen on Wednesday 12 January, Arab was wearing a black t-shirt, a blue jacket and had a turquoise rucksack.

Anyone with information on Arab’s whereabouts are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

