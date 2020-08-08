Gardaí seeking the public's help in tracing missing teenager

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been made to help trace the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Husseyn Souleymani (15) is missing from the Dublin 1 area since Saturday 1 August.

He is described as being 5’11″, with short black hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit and a blue sleeveless coat.

Husseyn is known to frequent the Tallaght and Firhouse areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.