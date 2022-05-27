16-year-old boy missing from Dublin 8

A TEENAGE BOY is missing from his home in Dublin 8.

Gardaí are asking for public’s assistance to find Callum Haverty who is missing from the South Circular Road area in Dublin 8.

He has been missing since yesterday evening.

The 16-year-old is around 5′ 4” with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.