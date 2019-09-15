Gardaí seeking to trace missing Dublin teen last seen in Bray

Jodie Mulvihill was last seen in Bray on Friday evening.

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been issued to try to trace the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jodie Mulvihill has been missing from Lucan in west Dublin since Friday.

She was last seen on Sidmonton Avenue in Bray, Co Wicklow, that evening at 7pm.

She is described as being 5’2″ with red hair, of slim build with brown eyes and a nose piercing.

When last seen she was wearing a white jacket with fur on the hood, a pale pink top, baby blue jeans and white Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen her or can help in finding her is urged to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.