Gardaí searching for teenage girl, 16, missing from Co Meath

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s assistance in tracing a teenager who has been missing since Saturday.

Shannon Molloy, 16, is missing from Enfield in Co Meath.

She is described as 5’5′ with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black furry jacket, black Nike runners and a large handbag.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.