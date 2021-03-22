Gardaí searching for teenage girl, 16, missing from Co Meath

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s assistance in tracing a teenager who has been missing since Saturday.
Shannon Molloy, 16, is missing from Enfield in Co Meath.
She is described as 5’5′ with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black furry jacket, black Nike runners and a large handbag.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
