Have you seen 14-year-old Courtney? She's been missing from Waterford for a week

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenager Courtney Cummins who is missing from her home in Waterford.

14-year-old Courtney left her home at around 1.30pm last Monday, 28 March.

Courtney is described as being 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with long brown hair.

When Courtney was last seen she was wearing a blue school jumper/hoody, navy trousers and black runners.

Gardaí and Courtney’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information of Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.