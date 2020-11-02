Gardaí appeal for information over missing teenage girls last seen in west Dublin

GARDAÍ SAID THEY are seeking the public’s help to trace two teenage girls who were last seen in west Dublin.

Gardaí believe Aelem Daniael (15) and Salem Semere (16) are together. They were last seen in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin.

Aelem is described as being 5ft 4in, with black hair, of slim build with brown/dark eyes.

Salem is described as 5 foot, of slim build, with black hair and brown/dark eye colour.

A garda spokesperson said: “It is not known what the two girls were wearing when they went missing but Gardaí believe they are together.

“Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Clondalkin on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”