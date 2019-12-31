This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal launched to locate two teenage girls missing from Belfast hospital

Two friends, 15-year-old Tammi-Leigh Ferrin and 17-year-old Charlene Gallagher, went missing from the Ulster Hospital this morning.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 2:12 PM
1 hour ago 8,175 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950491
Charlene (L) and Tammi-Leigh (R)
Image: PSNI
Charlene (L) and Tammi-Leigh (R)
Charlene (L) and Tammi-Leigh (R)
Image: PSNI

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for help in locating two missing teenagers from a hospital in Belfast. 

Two friends, 15-year-old Tammi-Leigh Ferrin and 17-year-old Charlene Gallagher, went missing from the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald at around 2.20am this morning. 

Tammi-Leigh is described as being around 5’4, of slim build, with green eyes and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a loose brown denim jacket, belly top, tight grey ripped jeans and pink Nike trainers.

Charlene was last seen wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Officers are appealing to Tammi-Leigh and Charlene, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, to contact them in Lisburn police station on +44 845 600 8000 quoting reference number 130 31/12/19.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie