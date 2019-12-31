Appeal launched to locate two teenage girls missing from Belfast hospital

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for help in locating two missing teenagers from a hospital in Belfast.

Two friends, 15-year-old Tammi-Leigh Ferrin and 17-year-old Charlene Gallagher, went missing from the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald at around 2.20am this morning.

Tammi-Leigh is described as being around 5’4, of slim build, with green eyes and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a loose brown denim jacket, belly top, tight grey ripped jeans and pink Nike trainers.

Charlene was last seen wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Officers are appealing to Tammi-Leigh and Charlene, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, to contact them in Lisburn police station on +44 845 600 8000 quoting reference number 130 31/12/19.